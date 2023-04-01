230104-N-UI066-1031 BALTIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kevin Mitchell, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), performs maintenance on a stick grip, Jan. 4, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 7579191 VIRIN: 230104-N-UI066-1031 Resolution: 4420x2947 Size: 884.64 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.