    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 16]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    BALTIC SEA

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230104-N-EL850-1016 BALTIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Jason Sheets, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 4, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 02:43
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

