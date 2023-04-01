230104-N-BX517-1038 BALTIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Justin Workman, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), checks fueling hoses, Jan. 4, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 7579182 VIRIN: 230104-N-BX517-1038 Resolution: 6301x3544 Size: 960.75 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.