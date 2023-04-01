Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 16]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    BALTIC SEA

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariano Lopez 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230104-N-BX517-1075 BALTIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) load equipment off of an aircraft elevator, Jan. 4, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 7579180
    VIRIN: 230104-N-BX517-1075
    Resolution: 6295x4197
    Size: 943.85 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Carrier
    US Navy
    CSG-10
    CVN77
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

