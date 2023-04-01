230104-N-BX517-1075 BALTIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) load equipment off of an aircraft elevator, Jan. 4, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 7579180 VIRIN: 230104-N-BX517-1075 Resolution: 6295x4197 Size: 943.85 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.