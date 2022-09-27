Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) and CGC Kimball (WMSL 756) conduct joint patrol in Bering Strait

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    CGC Stratton and CGC Kimball conducted a joint patrolled in U.S. sovereign waters in the Bering Strait, Alaska, Sept. 27, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo. The operation furthered U.S. national security strategy and projected U.S. sovereignty in the Arctic Circle. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:44
    Photo ID: 7579093
    VIRIN: 220927-G-G0201-000
    Resolution: 1436x1981
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: AK, US
    CGC Stratton (WMSL 752)

