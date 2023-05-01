Sgt. Waaymed takes a moment in the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment motor pool to pose for a photo, Nov. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7579086
|VIRIN:
|230105-A-KV767-087
|Resolution:
|4075x6112
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Waaymed, by SGT Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Waaymed
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT