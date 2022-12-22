ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Keason Milton, center, waits to open gifts inside an F-15 aircraft hangar at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 22, 2022. The 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex gave the five-year-old cancer survivor many items on his wish list, such as a watch, gaming system and toys, as well as an honorary membership in their squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 13:06
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 561st AMXS gifts 5-year-old cancer survivor Christmas presents, honorary squadron membership [Image 4 of 4], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
