    561st AMXS gifts 5-year-old cancer survivor Christmas presents, honorary squadron membership

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Keason Milton, center, waits to open gifts inside an F-15 aircraft hangar at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 22, 2022. The 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex gave the five-year-old cancer survivor many items on his wish list, such as a watch, gaming system and toys, as well as an honorary membership in their squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)

    This work, 561st AMXS gifts 5-year-old cancer survivor Christmas presents, honorary squadron membership [Image 4 of 4], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE
    561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

