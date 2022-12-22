Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    561st AMXS gifts 5-year-old cancer survivor Christmas presents, honorary squadron membership [Image 3 of 4]

    561st AMXS gifts 5-year-old cancer survivor Christmas presents, honorary squadron membership

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Tiffany Milton, left, stands next to her son Keason Milton, center, during a Christmas party in Keason’s honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 22, 2022. The 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex sponsored the event for the five-year-old who has battled cancer since the age of two. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)

    Robins Air Force Base
    561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

