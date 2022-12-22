ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Tiffany Milton, left, stands next to her son Keason Milton, center, during a Christmas party in Keason’s honor at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 22, 2022. The 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex sponsored the event for the five-year-old who has battled cancer since the age of two. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)
561st AMXS gifts 5-year-old cancer survivor Christmas presents, honorary squadron membership
