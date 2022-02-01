Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco [Image 9 of 12]

    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco

    MONACO

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Hartman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230102-N-EI119-1028 Marseille, FRANCE (Jan. 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour to a French perfume factory Jan. 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Hartman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7578774
    VIRIN: 230102-N-EI119-1028
    Resolution: 4332x6498
    Size: 785.82 KB
    Location: MC
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Ryan Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco
    Sailors take a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Tour to Monaco

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    MWR
    US Navy
    GHWB
    Monaco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT