230103-N-EH998-1069 CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy (Jan. 3, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) man the rails as the ship departs Civitavecchia, Italy, following a scheduled port visit, Jan. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7578652 VIRIN: 230103-N-EH998-1069 Resolution: 6391x4261 Size: 877.6 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Departs Civitavecchia, Italy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.