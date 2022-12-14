Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog (PEDD), prepare to go on patrol at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. During a patrol, PEDDs are used to sniff out potential explosives at any given location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Posted: 01.04.2023
Snow or shine: MWD training never stops [Image 11 of 11]