Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, praises Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog, after completing an obstacle course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The bond formed between Romero and Axel directly benefits their day-to-day mission together, along with their responsibility, as a team, to protect and defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

