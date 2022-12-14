Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rewards Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog, after completing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. As regular training is vital to a working dog, rewards are also an important piece in training, as a way to encourage and enhance the bond between a MWD and its handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

