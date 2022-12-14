Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog, share a playful moment after completing an obstacle course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Romero’s bond with Axel is vital, as their responsibility is to defend the base as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 08:05 Photo ID: 7578532 VIRIN: 221214-F-OP101-0312 Resolution: 5438x3625 Size: 2.27 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow or shine: MWD training never stops [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.