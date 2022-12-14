Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, watches Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog (PEDD), at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. A MWD handler and their K9 are a team, responsible for defending and protecting the base together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

