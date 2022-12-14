Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, watches Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog (PEDD), run through a training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Military working dogs are trained in all aspects of canine law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives, and are responsible for defending a base alongside their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

