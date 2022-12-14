Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, stands with Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog (PEDD), preparing to run through the training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Regular training is critical for military working dogs and their handlers to ensure they are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 08:05 Photo ID: 7578529 VIRIN: 221214-F-OP101-0262 Resolution: 5299x3533 Size: 2.9 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow or shine: MWD training never stops [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.