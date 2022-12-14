Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

Senior Airman Nathan Romero, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, encourages Axel, 52nd SFS patrol explosives detector dog (PEDD), prior to completing an obstacle at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Running through obstacle courses is an essential part of a MWD’s training, as they must always stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

