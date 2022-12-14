Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops [Image 2 of 11]

    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Axel, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrol explosives detector dog (PEDD), waits for commands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Military working dogs are trained in all aspects of canine law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 7578526
    VIRIN: 221214-F-OP101-0209
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow or shine: MWD training never stops [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops
    Snow or shine: MWD training never stops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Spangdahlem
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Military Working Dogs
    Security Forces
    K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT