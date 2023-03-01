Phase Inspection Technician’s Conduct Maintenance at Selfridge

Airman 1st Class Timothy Holmes, phase inspection technician, from the 127th Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, conducts maintenance on the electrical system of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a Phase 1 inspection, Jan. 3, 2023. Airmen of the 127th Maintenance Squadron phase crew are tasked to perform detailed inspections to make sure this complex jet remains air ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)

Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US