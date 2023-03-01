Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phase Inspection Technician’s Conduct Maintenance at Selfridge [Image 7 of 9]

    Phase Inspection Technician’s Conduct Maintenance at Selfridge

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by David Kujawa 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Sam Musawi, phase inspection technician, from the 127th Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, conducts maintenance on the leading-edge panel of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a Phase 1 inspection, Jan. 3, 2023. Airmen of the 127th Maintenance Squadron phase crew are tasked to perform detailed inspections to make sure this complex jet remains air ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phase Inspection Technician’s Conduct Maintenance at Selfridge [Image 9 of 9], by David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

