Tech. Sgt. Neil Kott, phase inspection technician, 127th Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, conducts maintenance on the leading-edge panel of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a Phase 2 inspection, Jan. 3, 2023. Airmen of the 127th Maintenance Squadron phase crew are tasked to perform detailed inspections to make sure this complex jet remains air ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 7578517 VIRIN: 230103-Z-EZ686-1002 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 2.3 MB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phase Inspection Technicians Conduct Maintenance at Selfridge [Image 9 of 9], by David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.