Senior Tanzanian general visits U.S. Army Africa

Tanzanian Maj. Gen. Wynjones Matthew Kisamba tours the U.S. Army Africa deployable command and control center in Longare, Italy, on Jan. 27, 2010. Kisamba is the first senior African military officer to visit the headquarters since U.S. Army Africa became the Army service component command for U.S. Africa Command. (photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Davis)

