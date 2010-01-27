Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Tanzanian general visits U.S. Army Africa

    ITALY

    01.27.2010

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Tanzanian Maj. Gen. Wynjones Matthew Kisamba tours the U.S. Army Africa deployable command and control center in Longare, Italy, on Jan. 27, 2010. Kisamba is the first senior African military officer to visit the headquarters since U.S. Army Africa became the Army service component command for U.S. Africa Command. (photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2010
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 05:07
    Location: IT
    tanzania
    U.S. Africa Command

