Chung-Hoon Damage Control Drills

230104-N-XX566-1103 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors simulate rescue operations during a flight deck damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

