    Chung-Hoon [Image 1 of 4]

    Chung-Hoon

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230104-N-XX566-1216 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Chief Trendylon Smith monitors radar aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7578454
    VIRIN: 230104-N-XX566-1216
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung-Hoon [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

