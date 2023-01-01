USS Delbert D. Black visits UAE

230101-N-UL352-1016 FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Jan. 1, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Leandra Sepeda, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Kasey Delange, both assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), prepare a refueling station as the ship pulls into the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

