230101-N-UL352-1015 FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Jan. 1, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Lesnar, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jesse Deese, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stand watch as the ship pulls into the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:43 Photo ID: 7578426 VIRIN: 230101-N-UL352-1015 Resolution: 2469x1851 Size: 395.63 KB Location: FUJAIRAH, AE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black visits UAE [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.