    USS Delbert D. Black visits UAE [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Delbert D. Black visits UAE

    FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230101-N-UL352-1015 FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Jan. 1, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Lesnar, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jesse Deese, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stand watch as the ship pulls into the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:43
    Photo ID: 7578426
    VIRIN: 230101-N-UL352-1015
    Resolution: 2469x1851
    Size: 395.63 KB
    Location: FUJAIRAH, AE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black visits UAE [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    C5F
    DDG 119
    Delbert Black

