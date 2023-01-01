USS Delbert D. Black visits UAE

230101-N-UL352-1005 FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Jan. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) set the brow during a port visit to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

