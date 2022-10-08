Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helocast

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Enablers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a helocast on August 10, 2022, in Fort Carson, Colorado. Helocasting is an airborne technique where team members exit a low-flying aircraft into the water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7578384
    VIRIN: 220810-A-YJ869-0023
    Resolution: 4507x3005
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, Helocast, by SGT Claudia Seal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helocast
    special forces
    airborne
    army
    green beret

