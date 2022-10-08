Enablers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a helocast on August 10, 2022, in Fort Carson, Colorado. Helocasting is an airborne technique where team members exit a low-flying aircraft into the water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7578384
|VIRIN:
|220810-A-YJ869-0023
|Resolution:
|4507x3005
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helocast, by SGT Claudia Seal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
