Enablers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a helocast on August 10, 2022, in Fort Carson, Colorado. Helocasting is an airborne technique where team members exit a low-flying aircraft into the water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)

