    Medical Lanes [Image 4 of 5]

    Medical Lanes

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Enablers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a casualty evacuation exercise on March 12, 2022, in Fort Harrison, Montana. The exercise was part of battalion level cold weather training where soldiers learn to survive and excel in cold weather environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:47
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US
    This work, Medical Lanes [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Claudia Seal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    special forces
    cold weather
    army
    green beret

