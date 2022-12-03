An enabler from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) stands guard during a casualty evacuation exercise on March 12, 2022, in Fort Harrison, Montana. The exercise was part of battalion level cold weather training where soldiers learn to survive and excel in cold weather environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7578381
|VIRIN:
|220312-A-YJ869-0536
|Resolution:
|2236x3354
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Lanes [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Claudia Seal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
