Enablers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a casualty evacuation exercise on March 12, 2022, in Fort Harrison, Montana. The exercise was part of battalion level cold weather training where soldiers learn to survive and excel in cold weather environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 7578372 VIRIN: 220312-A-YJ869-0539 Resolution: 4376x2917 Size: 1.59 MB Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Lanes [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Claudia Seal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.