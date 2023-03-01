USS Newport News returns from deployment

230103-N-GR655-0188 GROTON, Conn. (January 3, 2023) – A sailor attached to the USS Newport News (SSN 750) embraces a loved one during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Jan. 3. Newport News returned to homeport after a six-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Newport News and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

