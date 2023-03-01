Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Newport News returns from deployment

    USS Newport News returns from deployment

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    230103-N-GR655-0131 GROTON, Conn. (January 3, 2023) – A sailor attached to the USS Newport News (SSN 750) embraces a loved one during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Jan. 3. Newport News returned to homeport after a six-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Newport News and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    This work, USS Newport News returns from deployment [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) returns home, earns coveted Battle 'E' award

    homecoming
    Groton
    USS Newport News
    submarine
    New London
    SRS 32

