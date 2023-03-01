230103-N-GR655-0003 GROTON, Conn. (January 3, 2023) – The USS Newport News (SSN 750) transits the Thames River during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Jan. 3. Newport News returned to homeport after a six-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Newport News and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 7578363 VIRIN: 230103-N-GR655-0003 Resolution: 4046x2697 Size: 9.6 MB Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Newport News returns from deployment [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.