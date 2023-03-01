This graphic was designed for the Dyess Big Country Air Fest at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Showcasing Dyess B-1B Lancer and C-130J Hercules aircraft, the logo silhouettes represent global power and reach for America in front of a West Texas sunset. This will be the first Dyess Airshow hosted after four years of cancellations. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7578359
|VIRIN:
|230103-F-NJ333-1001
|Resolution:
|2391x2411
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Big Country Air Fest: the best of America's lift and strike base, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
