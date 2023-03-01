Dyess Big Country Air Fest: the best of America's lift and strike base

This graphic was designed for the Dyess Big Country Air Fest at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Showcasing Dyess B-1B Lancer and C-130J Hercules aircraft, the logo silhouettes represent global power and reach for America in front of a West Texas sunset. This will be the first Dyess Airshow hosted after four years of cancellations. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

