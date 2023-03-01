Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess Big Country Air Fest: the best of America's lift and strike base

    Dyess Big Country Air Fest: the best of America's lift and strike base

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was designed for the Dyess Big Country Air Fest at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Showcasing Dyess B-1B Lancer and C-130J Hercules aircraft, the logo silhouettes represent global power and reach for America in front of a West Texas sunset. This will be the first Dyess Airshow hosted after four years of cancellations. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7578359
    VIRIN: 230103-F-NJ333-1001
    Resolution: 2391x2411
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Big Country Air Fest: the best of America's lift and strike base, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Dyess
    C-130
    B-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT