    FLNG supports governor's inauguration [Image 3 of 5]

    FLNG supports governor's inauguration

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jennifer Perez, an Army band musician with the 13th Army Band, performs during Florida's inauguration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023. The Army band joined the Florida Army and Air National Guard as they provided ground and air assets in support of the event before hundreds of spectators. FLNG assists Florida residents as they activate to answer the call both in their community and overseas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7578250
    VIRIN: 230103-Z-RH401-050
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG supports governor's inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

