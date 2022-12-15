China Taylor, a training administrator at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), practices CPR techniques on a training dummy during a class focused on first aid, CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator. While the training is a mandatory requirement for some FRCE employees, the depot’s goal is to enhance readiness by training personnel throughout the work force. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
This work, FRCE Enhances Emergency Preparedness with training in CPR, AED and First Aid [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE Enhances Emergency Preparedness with training in CPR, AED and First Aid
