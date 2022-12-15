Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE Enhances Emergency Preparedness with training in CPR, AED and First Aid [Image 3 of 3]

    FRCE Enhances Emergency Preparedness with training in CPR, AED and First Aid

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    China Taylor, a training administrator at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), practices CPR techniques on a training dummy during a class focused on first aid, CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator. While the training is a mandatory requirement for some FRCE employees, the depot’s goal is to enhance readiness by training personnel throughout the work force. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

