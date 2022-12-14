U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Franco Fernandez, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment apprentice, completes a deployment bag by clipping a helmet to handles at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The bag was filled with general purpose and support items that Airmen require in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7578149
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-YT894-1120
|Resolution:
|7634x5089
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
