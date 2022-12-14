52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman Christina Erzherzog, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment apprentice, assembles deployment bags at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. Deployment bag assembly is standardized to ensure each bag contains all the items Airmen will require in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

