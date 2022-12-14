Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment flight organize deployment bags at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The deployment bags are filled with gear Airmen may require in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7578145
    VIRIN: 221214-F-YT894-1054
    Resolution: 5615x3747
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness
    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness
    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness
    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness
    52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    deployment
    52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    individual protective equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT