U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment flight organize deployment bags at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022. The deployment bags are filled with gear Airmen may require in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7578145 VIRIN: 221214-F-YT894-1054 Resolution: 5615x3747 Size: 12.88 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd LRS maintains deployment readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.