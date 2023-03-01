Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023

Area Support Group - Kuwait celebrates the end of a tour for dozens of Georgia National Guard Soldiers that have been serving with the unit for nine months and now ready themselves for departure. Soldiers individually receive Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals, or Army Achievement Medals from Lt. Col. Chris Nohle, BSB Commander, ASG-KU, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, NCOIC, ASG-KU, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, January 3, 2023.

