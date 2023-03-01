Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023 [Image 43 of 47]

    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group - Kuwait celebrates the end of a tour for dozens of Georgia National Guard Soldiers that have been serving with the unit for nine months and now ready themselves for departure. Soldiers individually receive Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals, or Army Achievement Medals from Lt. Col. Chris Nohle, BSB Commander, ASG-KU, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, NCOIC, ASG-KU, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, January 3, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 7578104
    VIRIN: 230103-A-FM739-123
    Resolution: 4996x3497
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023 [Image 47 of 47], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023
    Departing Soldiers of ASG-KU receive awards, January, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Kuwait
    National Guard
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT