221215-N-N0748-1088 POTI, Georgia (Dec. 15, 2022) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Ethan Olson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, screens concrete for the Railhead Project in Poti, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Gabriella Coupe)

NMCB 11 Seabees and Georgian Engineers place concrete