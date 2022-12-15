221215-N-N0748-1085 POTI, Georgia (Dec. 15, 2022) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Ethan Olson and Steel-worker 2nd Class Hunter Knoll, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, hand screeds concrete for the Railhead Project in Poti, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Gabriella Coupe)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7577907
|VIRIN:
|221215-N-N0748-1085
|Resolution:
|1749x2597
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|POTI, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NMCB 11 Seabees and Georgian Engineers place concrete [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
