NMCB 11 Seabees and Georgian Engineers place concrete

221215-N-N0748-1085 POTI, Georgia (Dec. 15, 2022) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Ethan Olson and Steel-worker 2nd Class Hunter Knoll, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, hand screeds concrete for the Railhead Project in Poti, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Gabriella Coupe)

