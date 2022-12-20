Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck! [Image 6 of 9]

    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    On December 20, 2022, the 1st Signal Brigade had the amazing opportunity to help serve and gift presents and donations to the Aehyang Orphanage for the annual Holiday Ruck! It is an honor to work with them, and what they do to help the orphanage is amazing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 7577849
    VIRIN: 221220-A-TX409-360
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 20.83 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck! [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!
    1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT