1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck!

On December 20, 2022, the 1st Signal Brigade had the amazing opportunity to help serve and gift presents and donations to the Aehyang Orphanage for the annual Holiday Ruck! It is an honor to work with them, and what they do to help the orphanage is amazing.

