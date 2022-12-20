On December 20, 2022, the 1st Signal Brigade had the amazing opportunity to help serve and gift presents and donations to the Aehyang Orphanage for the annual Holiday Ruck! It is an honor to work with them, and what they do to help the orphanage is amazing.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 00:43
|Photo ID:
|7577846
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-TX409-244
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|14.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Signal Brigade Holiday Ruck! [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT