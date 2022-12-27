Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 28 of 28]

    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Guests participate in snow-tubing at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on Dec. 27, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitetail Ridge provides a family-friendly facility. It features space to ski, tube, and snowboard for people of all ages and skill levels and is open to the public. The area also offers access to local trails and rents both snowshoe and cross-country equipment. For more information, including current prices, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area . (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 00:11
    Photo ID: 7577572
    VIRIN: 221227-A-OK556-964
    Resolution: 3567x2786
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Ski Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT