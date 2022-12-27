Guests participate in snow-tubing at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on Dec. 27, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitetail Ridge provides a family-friendly facility. It features space to ski, tube, and snowboard for people of all ages and skill levels and is open to the public. The area also offers access to local trails and rents both snowshoe and cross-country equipment. For more information, including current prices, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area . (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 00:10 Photo ID: 7577567 VIRIN: 221227-A-OK556-783 Resolution: 3926x2945 Size: 3.65 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.